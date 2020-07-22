Advertisement

NE State Sen. Wayne will not seek to repeal Nebraska’s affirmative action ban this year

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on Sunday announced he will not seek to introduce a legislative measure on the ballot this year to repeal Nebraska’s ban on affirmative action -- which was recently approved for repeal by both the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Supervisors.

In an issued statement, Wayne said Nebraska law would not allow the issue to be put on the ballot in time for the 2020 General Election.

“I agree with both the Douglas County Board and the Omaha City Council,” Wayne said. “However, after conducting legal research, I found that a legislative ballot initiative would not be timely this year.”

State law requires ballot language to be submitted at least four months before the general election.

Wayne instead will focus his efforts on passing LB 1218 which would adopt the Nebraska Historically Underutilized Busines Program Act.

“(The bill) works on behalf of Nebraska’s small businesses, including women and minority-owned businesses, to achieve equity in bidding for public contracts and procurements,” Wayne said. “With billions slated to be spent over the next 10 years, we are at a pivotal moment in our State. The best way to fight poverty and break the vicious cycle of despair is to foster business opportunities which encourage entrepreneurship, growth, and good-paying jobs.”

