Advertisement

Papillion-La Vista teacher tackling student lunch debt with gaming channel fundraiser

The high school German teacher raised more than $12,000 through Twitch
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Zachary McCarter has spent the summer playing video games.

“As a teacher, I kind of want to keep things family-friendly here because sometimes my students find me,” he said while playing a game.

When he is not teaching German to students at Papillion-La Vista High School, he’s a Twitch streamer.

“Wich is basically an online platform where you play video games and people can come and watch you. And they can also donate money,” McCarter explained. “If they like what they see, they can support the channel.”

So far, his supporters have not disappointed.

“It’s currently sitting at $12,660.24,” he said.

The money is for McCarter’s charity fund.

“I should at least try to give that back to people who definitely need it more than myself,” he explained.

It’s called All Kids Deserve to Eat. His goal is to tackle student lunch debt.

“I would always just not each lunch because I knew I didn’t have any money in my account. I didn’t want to go into debt,” he said. “And so it’s like some students may feel the same way.”

McCarter initially set his fundraising goal to just $2,500.

“Every school in the United States who accrue lunch debt is about an average of $2,500,″ he said.

Within a few weeks, he shattered that goal. Now, he has more than enough money to pay off the more than $10,000 student lunch debt at Wildewood Elementary.

“As an elementary school with that amount of debt, with only 308 students, I just knew right then and there that, that was the school,” he said.

Ralston Public Schools said they appreciate the generous donation.

“That’s one less thing parents have to worry about,” Jim Frederick with the district said.

Frederick said the money makes room for new opportunities.

“It gives some funds back to the district that we can you know divert into other ways,” he added.

McCarter, who regularly hosts gaming marathons with others across the world, said this is just the beginning.

“My goal in life is 100% we talk about lunch debt in the past tense,” he added.

Any extra money will be donated to other area schools.

McCarter has more information about the charity event on his Twitch channel and said anyone can donate via PayPal.

Correction: Due to an editor’s error, McCarter’s place of employment was incorrectly stated in an earlier headline. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Beatrice hair salon acts to prevent COVID-19 spread

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Like many salons across the county temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.

News

LPS releases detailed fall plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
LPS releases detailed fall plan

News

Lincoln family chooses to let son live in UNL dorms this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
UNL will be open for in-person classes Aug. 24.

News

Test Nebraska Program expanded by Governor Ricketts

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Governor Ricketts says the state will be expanding Test Nebraska by purchasing more equipment to process up to 7,000 tests a day.

Latest News

News

UNL to start in-person classes Aug. 24.

Updated: 11 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Hy-Vee will hand out 3 million free masks to customers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Starting Monday, July 27th, Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to those entering its stores.

News

Young adults share their experiences with COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A look at how the coronavirus has impacted young people in Lincoln.

News

Young people describe experience with COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Former UNL students suing university, alleging sexual assault, harassment claims ignored

Updated: 13 hours ago
Nine women, all former or current students at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, are suing the school in federal court.