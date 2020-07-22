Policing Lincoln’s police: A look at LPD’s internal affairs unit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The actions of police officers are being carefully watched by communities across the country, but Lincoln Police want people to know it’s not just the citizens keeping a watchful eye.

LPD has a sergeant whose sole job is to investigate his peers.

"It's our duty to the public," Sgt. Tarvis Banks said.

Banks is the head of the Internal Affairs unit.

He spends his days not investigating crimes, but investigating the actions of fellow police officers.

“Being in internal affairs, I can hopefully have a first hand role in making the department better,” Banks said.

In 2019, the Lincoln Police Department received 409 complaints. 45 percent of those came from a citizen, 55 percent came from another officer.

Banks said it's always been an expectation for officers to hold one another accountable, though a recent rule change will make it department policy.

Of those complaints, most are investigated by direct supervisors, but Banks handles more serious cases of discrimination, misconduct or excessive force.

Thirty-five of those 409 cases were investigated by internal affairs last year, that’s 9 percent of the total complaints.

"I collect all the data I can, as far as evidence, whether it's video, in car camera, body camera, interviews with officers, interviews with citizens," Banks said.

Then, he'll provide a report of what happened to the Lincoln Police chief who will decide whether or not the complaint warrants discipline.

Out of all 409 complaints received in 2019, 58 percent resulted in discipline.

Banks said an officer could be required to take an education course, get a warning, be suspended or get fired.

“It’s not about taking things personally,” Banks said. “It may be your co-worker but there are standards, we both know what they are, here’s your misstep and here’s how we fix it.”

Banks said the number of complaints the department receives shows their officers do solid work.

The data shows that of the 121,652 calls for service Lincoln Police responded to in 2019, only .3 percent resulted in a complaint and .0003% resulted in a formal internal affairs investigation.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Banks said. “We can’t be perfect but we can try.”

