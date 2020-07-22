Service dog stolen at knifepoint, police investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stolen service dog has been reunited with its owner after Lincoln police said the animal was taken at knifepoint Monday evening.

According to LPD, the victim was threatened by someone with a knife outside an apartment near 26th and Vine Streets between 6 and 7 p.m.

The victim was not injured, nor was the animal, police said.

LPD said the incident remains under investigation.

