Shirts 101 printing school spirit masks

They already make shirts and caps for schools, so masks and sanitizer seemed like the next step.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools open in exactly three weeks. As you buy pencils and notebooks, you’ll also need to add facemasks to your back-to-school shopping list.

Shirts 101 in Lincoln is now printing school spirit face coverings. Their CEO, Rick Poore, said they’ve always printed a lot of school spirit gear, like shirts and hats. He said adding the logo might make it more fun for the younger kids to wear.

”Might make it easier for that kid to put it on and keep it on if it says something,” said Poore. “That’s kind of the goal.”

If you want to get a mask or their portable sanitizer, visit this website: https://shirts101.store/stay_safe_supplies/shop/home

