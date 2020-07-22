StarTran to resume full service Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said StarTran bus service will resume regular schedules beginning Thursday, July 23. StarTran reduced its service schedule in April due to decreased ridership caused by the pandemic. Until further notice, fares will not be collected.

Changes include:

Weekday and Saturday bus service and the Downtown Trolley will all resume normal daily operation.

UNL bub s routes 24-Holdrege and 25-Vine service will continue to operate on the summer schedule.

UNL routes 22-NIC City and 23-NIC East will not operate until further notice.

VANLNK, the on-demand shared ride service, will continue.

To prepare for full-service operations, StarTran has deep cleaned and disinfected all buses and installed plastic curtains at drivers’ stations to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19. The curtains will be replaced by Plexiglas dividers later in July. Vehicle seating has been marked to promote social distancing and passengers may board at the front or back of the bus. StarTran will clean and disinfect vehicles daily.

Masks are encouraged but not required to ride StarTran vehicles. Up to 1,500 masks will be provided at no cost for StarTran passengers and employees.

Nearly 7,000 people depend on StarTran every day to connect to jobs, food, education and medical services. For more information on StarTran services, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234. For more information on the COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

