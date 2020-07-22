Test Nebraska Program expanded by Governor Ricketts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Ricketts says the state will be expanding Test Nebraska by purchasing more equipment to process up to 7,000 tests a day. Right now, the program can do 3,600 tests. DR. Gary Anthone says Test Nebraska has done nearly 100,000 tests to date averaging 16 to 17 hundred tests a day. Now the governor expects more of a need as more students head back to school.

“We know that with more testing, we can do more surveillance so for example, we’re doing long term care facilities right now,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also mentioned college athletes will likely need testing when fall sports start. Officials say Test Nebraska accounts for over 52 percent of COVID-19 tests done in the state.

“ So you can anticipate that as we get that capacity brought online, we’ll be expanding the opportunities to get scheduled to do that testing,” Ricketts said.

