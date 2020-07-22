Advertisement

Two arrested for buying vehicles with fraudulent checks

Ashley Lovstad, Benjamin Brantner
Ashley Lovstad, Benjamin Brantner(Lancaster County Corrections)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people who used fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles from multiple car dealerships and fled from officers during a traffic stop.

LPD said on July 20 around 3 p.m., officers were called to Baxter Auto at 6601 Telluride on a report of check fraud.

According to police, two people came into the dealership on July 18 and wrote a check for a 2020 Dodge Durango in the amount of $54,285.

It was later determined it was a starter check and there was no money in the account.

LPD said the couple also did the same thing at Greg Young Auto the day before when they bought a 2017 Dodge Durango for $35,000.

The two also tried to buy three vehicles for $101,076 at Dillon’s Auto, but the dealership turned them away after checking with the bank.

Officers identified Ashley Lovstad, 19, and Benjamin Brantner, 21, as the two people responsible. Brantner had an active warrant for felony robbery.

The two were eventually arrested near the Nebraska State Penitentiary on July 20. Lovstad was arrested for theft by deception and fleeing to avoid arrest.

Brantner was arrested for his active warrant and resisting arrest.

Both vehicles were recovered.

