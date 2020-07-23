Advertisement

2 White House campus cafeterias closed by virus

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two White House campus cafeterias have been closed after a person involved in food service tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pamela Pennington, a spokesperson for the U.S. General Services Administration, says numerous protocols were in place at the locations, including the use of masks and gloves, plastic shielding at check out and no dine-in service.

She says the White House Medical Unit has performed contact tracing and determined the risk of transmission to others is low.

The White House and the president’s re-election campaign have seen numerous positive cases, including one of the president’s personal valets, the vice president’s press secretary, Secret Service agents and campaign events staff.

The president, vice president, senior staff and those in contact with the president are tested regularly.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

National Politics

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

‘Together, One Lincoln’ campaign launched

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Councilwoman launches 'Together, One Lincoln' initiative.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Latest News

News

Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

News

Unemployment claims decline in Nebraska

Updated: 23 minutes ago
New unemployment claims decreased last week while continued unemployment claims saw another decline.

National

Portland mayor tear gassed during protests

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is tear gassed in an early morning protest.

National

Sen. John Kennedy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.