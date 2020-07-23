Advertisement

Alcohol, tobacco & vaping products stolen from Lincoln gas station

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said alcohol, tobacco and vaping items were recently stolen from a gas station during an overnight burglary.

On Wednesday just before 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to Fast Mart on A Street, near Normal Boulevard in south Lincoln, where a person delivering papers noticed the glass doors at the gas station were broken.

Responding officers found a number of alcohol and tobacco products thrown throughout the store.

LPD said when the store owner got there, they found that nearly $600 in alcohol, tobacco and vaping products were stolen.

The scene at the gas station was processed, officers canvassed the area and investigators are analyzing security footage.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

