Cardiologists share impact of COVID-19 and student athletes returning to play

(WMTV)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A big question for families over the coming weeks, can my child return to sports if they’ve recovered from COVID-19?

Bryan Health shared on Thursday that they’ve cared for student athletes diagnosed with the virus during this pandemic.

New guidelines from the American College of Cardiology was recently announced, outlining how kids can return to sports safely if they’ve had COVID-19.

Cardiologists said the guidelines involve everything from extensive testing to frequent visits with a child’s pediatrician, making sure the virus didn’t cause severe damage.

“While we understand up to a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have some form of cardiac manifestations, it’s not exactly known what portion of those patients who are asymptomatic or low risk who aren’t hospitalized, how many of those may have cardiac manifestations. We all expect and hope that that prevalence is quite lower thus decreasing those patients or athletes risk,” said Dr. John Steuter.

Cardiologists said there’s still much to be learned about this virus which will likely impact these recommendations.

If you’d like to learn more about the guidelines from cardiologists, you can do that by clicking here.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 16,380 people have been tested, of those, 1,966 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 204 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has five COVID-19 patients with one patient pending test results. We’re told all of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said none of those patients are on a ventilator or in the ICU. One patient is receiving care in the Progressive Care Unit and four are in the General Care Unit.

