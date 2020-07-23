Advertisement

Columbus business pivots to shield production

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Since March, COVID-19 has been hard on thousands of businesses in the state, closing many.

But when one Nebraska business saw sales drop, they decided to change the way they do things and started to make protective equipment.

What started as a way to keep employees working back in April, turned into a new form of business for Mid-Plains Industries.

It’s called the Protek-Shield

“They’re made out of stainless steel, which is a good industrial stainless, and they’re designed with a thin plexiglass shield, some people call them sneeze-guards,” said president, Brian Turner.

Mid-Plains Industries, which specializes in stainless steel and aluminum, wanted to find some way to help after seeing people making masks and other protective equipment and that's where it all started.

“We were trying to get the right weight the right height, something that was common that fit within our manufacturing, but also made sense for the consumer, someone that would buy it,” said Turner.

The shields come in all different sizes and will cost you anywhere from $85-200, depending on how you want them customized.

“We have sold thousands and continue to develop new styles, right now we are going heavily into the public school system,” said Turner.

Turner tells 10/11 NOW he takes pride in the fact that the Protek-Shield has kept all employees working full time during the pandemic, some even over time.

And as protective equipment is now a part of everyday life, he says they have plans to expand it even more and even move into a bigger space.

“This is now a standard product line for us.. and we will continue to make them as long as there is a need and we will continue to develop the different styles necessary,” said Turner.

For more information, click here: https://midplainsind.com/protek-shield/

