County closes $9M budget gap, prioritizes health and safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It's been a financially stressful year for many of us, and planning the Lancaster County budget is no exception.

Commissioners said their number one goal from the start was to not increase property taxes.

“The last time we talked, I thought we had an $11 million hole in the budget, as it turns out, we kind of got lucky,” said county commissioner Sean Flowerday. “We’ve got a $9 million hole in the budget. We planned for a $2M difference in cash reserve, and it just wasn’t there.”

County-wide departments saw cuts. Flowerday and the board told the departments to expect a 1 percent cut.

Flowerday said some priorities in this year’s county budget were funding Health and Human Services and providing the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office with body cameras.

“Between COVID and the increased scrutiny we’re doing on policing, those were two of the biggest priorities,” said Flowerday.

The Lancaster County Engineer’s office had asked for an additional $3.8 million to complete about seven projects, but are only getting an additional $1 million. The total budget evens out to just over $30.5 million dollars. Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman estimates that extra million dollars will only cover one essential project.

"The only project that Lancaster County Engineer's Department will be building next year is bridge F88 located on N. 14th street," said Dingman. This means several bridges, and pavement projects will not be accomplished this year.

Dingman said taking care of infrastructure should be a priority for Lancaster County.

"The impacts of leaving these roads and bridges closed for a long time is severe to our community."

“Infrastructure is still one of our top priorities,” said Flowerday. “You just have to do triage, some years, 2019 with the flooding, county infrastructure was our top priority. This year it’s got competition.”

The final vote on the budget is Aug. 25.

