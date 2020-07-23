Advertisement

GI Chamber cancels Harvest of Harmony

The Grand Island chamber said the coronavirus forced it to cancel the 2020 Harvest of Harmony parade.
The Grand Island chamber said the coronavirus forced it to cancel the 2020 Harvest of Harmony parade.(Source: CNN)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A signature Grand Island fall event is the latest casualty of COVID-19

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the 2020 Harvest of Harmony parade is cancelled.

In an announcement posted in a chamber newsletter, chamber director Cindy Johnson wrote:

“HARVEST OF HARMONY PARADE AND FIELD COMPETITION. With the announcement this week of the cancellation of the 2020 State Marching Contest/Festival, the Chamber has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition. This was a tough call as this would have been the 79th Annual Harvest of Harmony Parade and is a favorite of bands and parents from across the State.”

Local4 will be following up this story later today with more details.

