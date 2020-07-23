GI Chamber cancels Harvest of Harmony

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A signature Grand Island fall event is the latest casualty of COVID-19

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the 2020 Harvest of Harmony parade is cancelled.

In an announcement posted in a chamber newsletter, chamber director Cindy Johnson wrote:

“HARVEST OF HARMONY PARADE AND FIELD COMPETITION. With the announcement this week of the cancellation of the 2020 State Marching Contest/Festival, the Chamber has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition. This was a tough call as this would have been the 79th Annual Harvest of Harmony Parade and is a favorite of bands and parents from across the State.”

