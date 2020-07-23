Advertisement

Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln holds perishable food distribution

Families walk away with four to five boxes filled with fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products and bread.
Families walk away with four to five boxes filled with fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products and bread.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, the demand for food has drastically gone up. The Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln is the busiest it’s ever been, specifically, their perishable food distribution program that’s been operating now for more than 20 years.

Every Monday and Wednesday morning, between 150 and 200 families line up on Y Street near 27th to receive their food. Families walk away with four to five boxes filled with fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products and bread.

To maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe, Good Neighbor Community Center has made the program a drive-thru.

"Most of the people count on us every week. They know they can come to us and get food for their families. So, having that continuity of having a source of food has been very important for the people that we serve," says Good Neighbor's executive director Tom Randa.

Recently, the line reaching the food distribution drive-thru stretches at least two miles long. It’s thanks to the Food Bank of Lincoln that Good Neighbor didn’t have to stop their food distribution program but only had to change things up.

Instead of their normal volunteers, majority of which are in the high-risk category of contracting COVID-19, it’s now employees handing out the food. Staff tells 10/11 they understand why people may be struggling to get food right now and to not hesitate receiving a helping hand.

Randa says, "If there's a need, we're here for you. Don't be afraid. Just come. It's going to take you less than one minute to get the food. You're in, you're out. Not too many questions."

In order to receive food from the program, it's as simple as just showing up and giving your name. If you have a clairty card, which is an I.D. card for people in need, it's recommended you bring that as well.

Again, Good Neighbor’s food distribution happens every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food is given out at the back of the center located at 2617 Y Street in Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln teen arrested after short high-speed pursuit in Gage County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The car was pursued north into Beatrice at speeds reaching over 90 mph.

Forecast

Morning Isolated T’storms, becoming Partly Sunny, Hot and Muggy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A morning thunderstorm is possible but this afternoon should be dry, hot and muggy.

VOD Recordings

Hundreds of Nebraska USCIS workers could be furloughed

Updated: 8 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Latest News

News

LPD discusses use of force with Citizen Police Advisory Board

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The group met Wednesday night with Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

News

Hundreds of Nebraska USCIS workers could be furloughed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
In Nebraska, about 75 percent of the local branch could potentially be out of a job.

News

Columbus business pivots to shield production

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Since March, COVID-19 has been hard on thousands of businesses in the state, closing many.But when one Nebraska business saw sales drop, they decided to change the way they do things and started to make protective equipment.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 11 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Gov. Ricketts outlines Legislative session priority; why Nebraska didn’t have stay-at-home order

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Gov. Ricketts goes 1-on-1 Wednesday to talk legislative session, COVID-19 response