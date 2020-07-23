Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln holds perishable food distribution

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the pandemic, the demand for food has drastically gone up. The Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln is the busiest it’s ever been, specifically, their perishable food distribution program that’s been operating now for more than 20 years.

Every Monday and Wednesday morning, between 150 and 200 families line up on Y Street near 27th to receive their food. Families walk away with four to five boxes filled with fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products and bread.

To maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe, Good Neighbor Community Center has made the program a drive-thru.

"Most of the people count on us every week. They know they can come to us and get food for their families. So, having that continuity of having a source of food has been very important for the people that we serve," says Good Neighbor's executive director Tom Randa.

Recently, the line reaching the food distribution drive-thru stretches at least two miles long. It’s thanks to the Food Bank of Lincoln that Good Neighbor didn’t have to stop their food distribution program but only had to change things up.

Instead of their normal volunteers, majority of which are in the high-risk category of contracting COVID-19, it’s now employees handing out the food. Staff tells 10/11 they understand why people may be struggling to get food right now and to not hesitate receiving a helping hand.

Randa says, "If there's a need, we're here for you. Don't be afraid. Just come. It's going to take you less than one minute to get the food. You're in, you're out. Not too many questions."

In order to receive food from the program, it's as simple as just showing up and giving your name. If you have a clairty card, which is an I.D. card for people in need, it's recommended you bring that as well.

Again, Good Neighbor’s food distribution happens every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food is given out at the back of the center located at 2617 Y Street in Lincoln.

