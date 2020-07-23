Gov. Ricketts outlines Legislative session priority; why Nebraska didn’t have stay-at-home order

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a 1-on-1 interview with Gov. Ricketts on Wednesday, he outlined what his top priority is for the remaining time this Legislative session: Property tax relief. The governor made this a priority when the session first started and says he still makes it the top priority after the four-month delay due to COVID-19.

“We’ve increased the property tax credit relief fund by 20% last year,” Gov. Ricketts said. “It’s nearly doubled since I’ve been governor, but we need to continue to build on that with [Legislative Bill] 1106 which promises to deliver more dollars to schools and allow them to bring down their property taxes.” In a virtual press conference last Monday, Sen. McCollister was joined by other senators. He said the Revenue Committee is still looking for a bill that will give Nebraskans property tax relief. Gov. Ricketts believes Legislative Bill 1106 will be able to provide that.

“What it will do is it will bring down those valuations while supplying schools that money and that will make it so that will make it so we get that property tax relief,” Gov. Ricketts said. Senators have also voiced issues that their priorities have changed since the pandemic began but Gov. Ricketts is hearing a different message from the Nebraskans he’s talked with.

“Whether you’re a homeowner or a farmer or a rancher,” Gov. Ricketts said. “That’s what you’re seeing that is impacting your pocketbook right now and has been for the last several years.”

Gov. Ricketts also talked about the state’s response to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. He said all of his decisions for the state’s plan are based on hospital data. The governor says this is one of the reasons why Nebraska never had to issue a stay-at-home order.

“We can’t stop it from coming, but what we can do is make anyone who needs a hospital bed, ICU bed, and that ventilator gets it when they need it,” Gov. Ricketts said. “We’ve successfully done that here in Nebraska.” As cases continue to rise in the state, the governor said it’s likely due to the increase of testing across the state. He also said the percent positivity rate for COVID testing has been steadily on the decline in Douglas County.

“The same thing in Lancaster County is true as well that if you look over the last several months, the rate has gone down and up and generally it’s on a downward path,” Gov. Ricketts said.

When asked about Lincoln’s mask mandate, he said he and his team are still reviewing legal options against it. He said Nebraskans have already been doing it and the state has been able to manage the pandemic without any state mandates including a stay-at-home order and mask mandate.

“We’ve continued to manage this well by asking Nebraskans and not using the heavy hand of government to mandate,” Gov. Ricketts said. “We also don’t want to have 500 plus municipalities come up with their own rules.”

The governor also said police officers shouldn’t have to enforce such a mandate. When we asked about the mandate just requiring police to educate people, he said there are better ways to do it.

“There are probably better ways to do it then having a police officer take their time to do it when they’ve got other missions from the police department,” Gov. Ricketts said.

According to Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the mask mandate will go until Aug. 31 in Lincoln. Former Lincoln city attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said Lincoln has the right to enforce a mandate in the city. When asked about this, the governor reiterated that his office is still looking to pursue legal action.

