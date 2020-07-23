Holdrege man silent in double murder court hearing

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - The man accused of murdering two Holdrege men stood silent when a judge asked him whether or not he was guilty.

Manuel Gomez, 47, is accused in the February 2019 shooting deaths of Holdrege residents Raymond Burton and David Rogers.

He faces two charges of first degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

In Phelps County District court Thursday, Gomez stood mute when the judge asked him to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. In those cases under Nebraska law, a judge will enter a plea of not guilty on the defendant’s behalf. Judge Terri Harder entered a not guilty plea for Gomez.

The case will now be scheduled for trial, although a date had not been set as of Thursday according to court records.

The Gomez case had been stalled for a year during which court officials were determining whether he was competent to stand trial. Gomez had a history of outbursts during court proceedings. Judge Harder ruled him competent earlier this month.

