Advertisement

Holdrege man silent in double murder court hearing

A judge entered a plea of not guilty for Manuel Gomez in a Holdrege double murder case.
A judge entered a plea of not guilty for Manuel Gomez in a Holdrege double murder case.(KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - The man accused of murdering two Holdrege men stood silent when a judge asked him whether or not he was guilty.

Manuel Gomez, 47, is accused in the February 2019 shooting deaths of Holdrege residents Raymond Burton and David Rogers.

He faces two charges of first degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

In Phelps County District court Thursday, Gomez stood mute when the judge asked him to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. In those cases under Nebraska law, a judge will enter a plea of not guilty on the defendant’s behalf. Judge Terri Harder entered a not guilty plea for Gomez.

The case will now be scheduled for trial, although a date had not been set as of Thursday according to court records.

The Gomez case had been stalled for a year during which court officials were determining whether he was competent to stand trial. Gomez had a history of outbursts during court proceedings. Judge Harder ruled him competent earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD investigating shooting death near 23rd and A streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide after a bullet flew into a city bus, striking and killing a woman on Thursday afternoon.

News

Lied Center announces 2020-2021 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The curtain will rise on a new season at the Lied Center on Thursday, Sept. 10.

News

Ricketts signs Korean War veterans Armistice Day proclamation

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating July 27, 2020, as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in Nebraska. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert and President of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Nebraska Chapter, Don Kane.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Google announces $1 Million Google.org Impact Challenge Winners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
Google announced their Nebraska Impact Challenge Winners today.

News

Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responds to drug arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jefferson County Communications received a call of an unresponsive individual parked in the callers driveway on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

StarTran receives grant for electric buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Thursday StarTran has been awarded a $387,569 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Lincoln Electric Bus Fleet Replacement Project.

News

NU Omaha campuses to lay off 9 in budget-cutting effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two University of Nebraska campuses in Omaha have announced they will lay off a total of nine people and let about 16 vacant positions go unfilled as the university system looks to cut $43 million from its budget over the next three years.

News

GI Chamber cancels Harvest of Harmony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A signature Grand Island fall event is the latest casualty of COVID-19