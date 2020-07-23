Advertisement

Hot and humid conditions continue

At or above average temperatures expected Friday afternoon.
At or above average temperatures expected Friday afternoon.(KOLN)
By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge should remain in place keeping our above average temperatures around through the end of the week. With south-southeast winds expected Friday and this weekend, that will likely help keep our dew points in the 70s. This means heat index values between 95 and 105 are possible each day through Sunday. The weather pattern is expected to change next week.

There is a chance of rain in Western Nebraska tonight. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday night into early Saturday morning in mainly Northern and Western Nebraska. Some of the storms in those areas could be severe. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain in South Central and Southeast Nebraska during this time period is slight at best.

Late Saturday morning and the afternoon should be dry. Our chance of rain will be on the rise again Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front begins to move into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely by late Sunday into Monday morning as the cold front moves across the area. Some isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. Rain could be heavy at times too.

Cooler temperatures and less humid conditions are expected for the first half of next week. There will still be some chances for rain, but they are not as high as Sunday night into Monday morning.

