Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responds to drug arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jefferson County Communications received a call of an unresponsive individual parked in the callers driveway on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. The Jefferson County Ambulance and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office were dispatched.

Upon arrival of emergency services, a male individual was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The male was finally awaken, checked out by ambulance personnel, and found to be OK.

The individual, Roy Jones, was determined to have no driver’s license or vehicle insurance. Upon further investigation 9.2 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jones was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.