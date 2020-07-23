LES sustainability festival goes digital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LES’s sustainability festival gathers nearly 2,000 people in the summer. This year instead of cancelling the event they decided to take it digital.

This is the 10th year for the festival, but the first online. It’s a weeklong video series with topics ranging from electric vehicles, sustainability legislation and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Many events have been canceled due to the pandemic and social distancing regulations, but LES said it’s still important to engage customers during this time.

“Even though it’s not perfect in this virtual world, we’re finding that we’re still able to achieve the bigger goal, of talking about eco-friendly tactics on how to be more green,” said Kelley Porter with LES.

There are around 200 people signed up. The digital festival is free and goes until Friday.

