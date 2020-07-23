Lied Center announces 2020-2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The curtain will rise on a new season at the Lied Center on Thursday, Sept. 10. In many ways, it will be unlike any season in the performing arts center’s 30-year history.

“Perhaps now more than ever before we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” said Executive Director Bill Stephan. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”

Tickets go on sale July 27 for shows scheduled through Jan. 16, 2021. Highlights include:

Step Afrika! (Sept. 10);

The return of Derrick Davis, who starred as the Phantom at the Lied in 2019, for An Evening of Broadway (Oct. 17);

Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party (Oct. 20-25);

The Nebraska premiere of Wisteria by Kwame Dawes (Sept. 24)

Classical pianist Arnaldo Cohen (Oct. 19);

Canadian Brass Christmas (Dec. 3);

and more!

All shows scheduled through at least Jan. 16, 2021 will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers, and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.

When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20 percent on the whole order.

The Lied also announced shows scheduled for all of 2021, which include the Boston Pops, Herbie Hancock, Pilobolus, the American Ballet Theater Studio Company, The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, Paula Poundstone, and more. Tickets for those shows will go on sale later this fall.

For a complete listing of performances, ticket information, and health and safety policies, visit liedcenter.org.

