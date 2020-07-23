Advertisement

Lied Center announces 2020-2021 season

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The curtain will rise on a new season at the Lied Center on Thursday, Sept. 10. In many ways, it will be unlike any season in the performing arts center’s 30-year history.

“Perhaps now more than ever before we’re celebrating the opportunity to be entertained and inspired by great art together,” said Executive Director Bill Stephan. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Lied.”

Tickets go on sale July 27 for shows scheduled through Jan. 16, 2021. Highlights include:

  • Step Afrika! (Sept. 10);
  • The return of Derrick Davis, who starred as the Phantom at the Lied in 2019, for An Evening of Broadway (Oct. 17);
  • Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party (Oct. 20-25);
  • The Nebraska premiere of Wisteria by Kwame Dawes (Sept. 24)
  • Classical pianist Arnaldo Cohen (Oct. 19);
  • Canadian Brass Christmas (Dec. 3);
  • and more!

All shows scheduled through at least Jan. 16, 2021 will feature socially distanced seating, and all patrons, volunteers, and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside the Lied Center. All tickets will be fully refundable right up until show time.

When purchasing tickets to four or more shows, patrons can save 20 percent on the whole order.

The Lied also announced shows scheduled for all of 2021, which include the Boston Pops, Herbie Hancock, Pilobolus, the American Ballet Theater Studio Company, The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, Paula Poundstone, and more. Tickets for those shows will go on sale later this fall.

For a complete listing of performances, ticket information, and health and safety policies, visit liedcenter.org.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Holdrege man silent in double murder court hearing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The man accused of murdering two Holdrege men stood silent when a judge asked him whether or not he was guilty.

News

LPD investigating shooting death near 23rd and A streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide after a bullet flew into a city bus, striking and killing a woman on Thursday afternoon.

News

Ricketts signs Korean War veterans Armistice Day proclamation

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating July 27, 2020, as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in Nebraska. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert and President of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Nebraska Chapter, Don Kane.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Google announces $1 Million Google.org Impact Challenge Winners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
Google announced their Nebraska Impact Challenge Winners today.

News

Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responds to drug arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jefferson County Communications received a call of an unresponsive individual parked in the callers driveway on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

StarTran receives grant for electric buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Thursday StarTran has been awarded a $387,569 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Lincoln Electric Bus Fleet Replacement Project.

News

NU Omaha campuses to lay off 9 in budget-cutting effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two University of Nebraska campuses in Omaha have announced they will lay off a total of nine people and let about 16 vacant positions go unfilled as the university system looks to cut $43 million from its budget over the next three years.

News

GI Chamber cancels Harvest of Harmony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A signature Grand Island fall event is the latest casualty of COVID-19