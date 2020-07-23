Advertisement

Lincoln teen arrested after short high-speed pursuit in Gage County

(WITN)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (NCN) - A Lincoln teen was arrested in Beatrice after a short high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., the Gage County sheriff’s deputy was preparing to run radar on U.S. Highway 77 near Russell Avenue in south Beatrice, when he observed a northbound car speed away as the deputy was making a U-turn.

The car was pursued north into Beatrice at speeds reaching over 90 mph. The deputy eventually pulled the driver over in the 1600 block of Scott Street.

Tanner Neemann, 18, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, willful reckless driving and other traffic violations.

