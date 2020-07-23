Advertisement

LPD discusses use of force with Citizen Police Advisory Board

(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you want to file a report on the Lincoln Police Department from discourtesy and above the Citizen Police Advisory Board (CPAB) will work through those complaints with you.

That group met Wednesday night with Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister to discuss the department’s force and control techniques.

In front of a five member board, Chief Bliemeister fielded questions regarding his officers general orders.

“It was a great discussion,” said Chief Bliemeister. “I thought they asked very difficult and relevant questions.”

The CPAB has been around for decades, and one of the members is Scott Hatfield. He says these reviews are necessary with the national discussion regarding police force.

“The meeting went well,” said Scott Hatfield, CPAB member. “I think the Lincoln Police Department operates differently then many departments around the country in terms of accountability and keeping track of things, so I think this has been a good process.”

One example of change for accountability was recommended by the Chief. He wants additional reviews on reports of an officer drawing a gun on a citizens.

“When an officer would display their firearm they would display that in an investigative report,” said Chief Bliemeister. “What’s going to change if those modifications hold true is when an officer displays that firearm there is now going to be an administrative review.”

“Any time an officer does pull that gun out and point it at someone there is some accountability and we keep track of that,” said Hatfield.

Other questions and topics include lethal force, chokeholds and tasing. The main topic was ensuring transparency.

The board is working on clarifying the language for LPD’s use of force guidelines. Both parties are working swiftly to implement these changes ahead of LPD’s September training.

