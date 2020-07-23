Advertisement

LPD: Woman arrested for assault with hammer

Kahdijah Green
Kahdijah Green(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman recently used a hammer to smash out the rear window and tail lights of a car that started a large fight.

On Wednesday just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area on J Street, near S 19th Street just outside of downtown, for a report of a woman hitting a car with a hammer.

Responding officers finding there had been a large fighting involving a number of people that stemmed from a previous incident earlier in the evening.

LPD said 24-year old Kahdijah Green went to that location to get belongings from a car she owned with a man.

According to police, Green brought a hammer with her in case she needed to defend herself but when she got there, she used the hammer to smash the rear window and tail lights out of the car.

From there a fight happened, involving a 43-year old woman who told police that Green hit her in the head with a hammer, causing an injury.

LPD said Green reported that she was then hit with a baseball bat by a 14-year old boy that caused cuts and injuries to her head.

Green was arrested and is facing second-degree assault charges.

LPD said the 14-year old boy was referred for second-degree assault and was released to a parent.

