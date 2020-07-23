Advertisement

Morning Isolated T’storms, becoming Partly Sunny, Hot and Muggy

Great day for a swim
Great day for a swim(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front is moving through eastern Nebraska this morning and could trigger a few isolated t’storms during the morning hours. Partly sunny, hot and muggy conditions are expected this afternoon. An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Plains tonight bringing subsiding air, mostly clear skies and hot temperatures Friday through Sunday. Late Sunday afternoon, a cold front will begin to push into eastern Nebraska igniting scattered showers and t’storms. The best chance of thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be Sunday night and into Monday morning. Monday will be cooler,less humid with more clouds and scattered showers and t’storms.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cooler than average with a continuing chance for scattered showers and t’storms, especially on Wednesday.

