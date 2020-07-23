Advertisement

New owners of Village PieMaker announce closure of original Eustis location

State of the art facility in Omaha takes over tradition
Joe Ricketts announced the closure of the original Village PieMaker location in Eustis on Wednesday.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Employees of the original location of Village PieMaker in Eustis, Nebraska, are being given the option of taking jobs in Omaha.

Wednesday, Joe Ricketts, who purchased the successful pie making business, said in a blog he published that the company built a state of the art facility in Omaha and tried to upgrade the Eustis plant to keep up with customer demand, but with the demands for enhanced food safety standards he decided it was not feasible to upgrade the Eustis location.

Employees are now being offered jobs at the Omaha facility, and Ricketts said in the blog post that arrangements are being made to ease the burden on employees who choose not to accept Omaha employment.

In a statement from Governor Pete Ricketts on this situation, the Governor said he “understands that this is an incredibly difficult day for Eustis,” and that “the company has announced that teammates will be offered new positions, and the Department of Labor has reached out with reemployment and training services.”

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.

