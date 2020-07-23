Advertisement

‘Together, One Lincoln’ campaign launched

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington announced Thursday the launch of a new initiative called “Together, One Lincoln,” a partnership of community members and organizations committed to creating dialogue and driving action that combats racial inequity.

According to a release by the city of Lincoln, at togetheronelincoln.org, the public will find a video that encourages residents to start a conversation about race; tips for having difficult conversations; a reading list curated by Lincoln City Libraries; and links to organizations prepared to host community conversations.

“After the first night of protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, I asked that we take this moment to start a conversation about racial equity, about racism and what it might take to live in a community where everyone feels respected, where everyone feels safe,” Washington said.  “‘Together, One Lincoln’ was established to give a framework for those conversations.”

Nicholette Seigfreid, the President of the South Street Temple said, “I know the anti-semitism which led someone to deface my synagogue is a part of growing trend of hate in our country. The ‘Together, One Lincoln’ initiative will strengthen our community through conversations about race and racism, which are critical to creating a more inclusive and safer Lincoln.” 

Partners organizations include the Clyde Malone Community Center; Nebraska Appleseed; Civic Nebraska; South Street Temple; Faith Coalition of Lancaster County; Lincoln Community Foundation; Nebraska Wesleyan; OutNebraska; YWCA of Lincoln; Good Neighbor Community Center; Asian Community and Cultural Center; Inclusive Communities; Karen Society of Nebraska; Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and the City of Lincoln. Those interested in becoming partner organizations can sign up on the “Together, One Lincoln” website.

