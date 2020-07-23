Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Thursday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 72

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Thursday that 72 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,669.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 155

Deaths: 5

  • On Thursday, July 23, the Douglas County Health Department reported 155 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 9,226 since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received five new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. These latest tragic losses include a woman in her 40s and two women over 75, plus two men over 65 years of age. The total number of lives lost that are linked to the pandemic has increased to 122. DCHD has confirmed 5,937 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness. 

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

