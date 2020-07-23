Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Thursday, July 23, the Douglas County Health Department reported 155 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 9,226 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received five new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. These latest tragic losses include a woman in her 40s and two women over 75, plus two men over 65 years of age. The total number of lives lost that are linked to the pandemic has increased to 122. DCHD has confirmed 5,937 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.