Advertisement

Unemployment claims decline in Nebraska

In June, Nevada added 98,900 jobs over the month and the unemployment rate declined from 25.3 percent in May to 15 percent.
In June, Nevada added 98,900 jobs over the month and the unemployment rate declined from 25.3 percent in May to 15 percent.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Labor announced Thursday that new unemployment claims decreased last week while continued unemployment claims saw another decline.

New Unemployment Claims

Last week, 3,973 new regular unemployment claims were filed, a decrease of 51.6 percent over the prior week, when 8,208 claims were filed. The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4. Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. There were 1,500 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed last week compared to 1,548 the prior week, a decrease of 3.1 percent.

All 20 industry sectors had a decrease in new claims last week.  The top three claiming sectors last week were accommodation and food services (473), manufacturing (428), and retail trade (393).  Accommodation and food services had the largest drop from the prior week with a difference of 474 initial claims.  The top three occupations filing an initial claim last week were cashiers (118), customer service representatives (84), and waiters and waitresses (77).

Continued Unemployment Claims

There were 26,599 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimed last week, down slightly compared to 27,848 the prior week.  There were 50,647 continued weeks of regular unemployment claimed last week, a decrease over the prior week, when 54,526 claims were filed.

Continued weeks refer to the individual weeks of unemployment claimed after a person applies for benefits. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the highest number of continued weeks was in the second week of 2010 when there were 26,075 continued weeks claimed. 

Of the top 50 occupations with the highest number of continued claims, 30 have declined by 10% or more since the week ending May 9. The top continued claims occupations for the week ending July 11 (the most recent week for which occupation data is available) were waiters and waitresses (2,504), Cashiers (2,117), and customer service representatives (1,738).

Benefit Payments and Claim Processing                                                                                                            

NDOL paid a total of $51.8 million in benefits last week, including regular, PUA, $600 CARES Act payments, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PUEC), which provides an additional 13 week of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular benefits. Regular and PUA benefits paid each week can be found here.  The $600 Cares Act payments are scheduled to end July 25.

Effective July 12, workers must conduct reemployment activities in order to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.  More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Together, One Lincoln’ campaign launched

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Councilwoman launches 'Together, One Lincoln' initiative.

News

Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

News

Alcohol, tobacco & vaping products stolen from Lincoln gas station

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department says alcohol, tobacco and vaping items were recently stolen from a gas station during an overnight burglary.

News

LPD: Woman arrested for assault with hammer

Updated: 49 minutes ago
LPD arrested a woman for an assault with a hammer.

Latest News

News

LES sustainability festival goes digital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
It’s a weeklong video series with topics ranging from electric vehicles, sustainability legislation and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

News

Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln holds perishable food distribution

Updated: 3 hours ago
Good Neighbor Community Center holds drive-thru perishable food distribution.

News

Good Neighbor Community Center in Lincoln holds perishable food distribution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It happens every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln teen arrested after short high-speed pursuit in Gage County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The car was pursued north into Beatrice at speeds reaching over 90 mph.

Forecast

Morning Isolated T’storms, becoming Partly Sunny, Hot and Muggy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A morning thunderstorm is possible but this afternoon should be dry, hot and muggy.