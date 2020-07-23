Advertisement

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

The federal coin manufacturer is making the request because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

The agency warns if people don’t start using exact change, businesses may not be able to accept cash payments. People with coins are also encouraged to deposit them, exchange them at financial institutions or go to a redemption kiosk.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

