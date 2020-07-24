Advertisement

Another four NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 37.
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Thursday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Thursday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Thursday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. They are employed in the following institutions: Lincoln Correctional Center, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), Omaha Correctional Center and the Nebraska State Penitentiary.  All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the impacted facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with those staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 37. Twenty-three of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.  

