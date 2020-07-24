Celebrating National Culinary Arts Month with students in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - July is National Culinary Arts Month, recognizing professional cooks and chefs bringing food from the kitchen to our tables. 10/11 is highlighting a few who are whipping things up at the Great Plains Culinary Institute here in Lincoln.

We know that throughout the pandemic, learning to adjust to things like wearing masks and social distancing hasn't been easy. For culinary students over at Southeast Community College, they had to step away from the kitchen for a while, but are now back, turning their passion into careers.

One of those students happens to be Braeden Harpster. He's going into his final semester at the Culinary Institute, but there's been something quite unique about Harpster's time in culinary school. His dad, Brandon, is one of his lead instructors.

During chef Harpster's 15 years of being a culinary instructor, the thought of teaching during a pandemic never crossed his mind. Along with changing how some things work, he's had to get his students on board with the extra precautions as well.

One thing making it easier for chef Harpster is having his son by his side, learning under his belt. Just like his son, Harpster's love for cooking started when he was in high school. His son, Braeden chose to follow in his footsteps and become a culinary student, saying it was his dad who first helped him find his own love for cooking.

"Working side by side, learning from him. Once I started school, it just felt normal to have him teaching me, instructing me, having me learn more," says Braeden Harpster.

For chef Harpster, influencing aspiring chefs is his main motivation to keep teaching.

"Anything I can do to share that information with someone else and give them some of my passion. So, what I've taken all the time to learn is it doesn't do me any good if I keep it all to myself. I like to always share with others," Harpster tells 10/11.

Harpster’s son’s goals after graduation are to get his certification and become a Sioux chef within the next five years. He tells 10/11 it’s been a bit challenging being a culinary student during the pandemic but says now, taking extra precautions are just part of his new norm.

Chef Harpster says he's grateful that culinary arts has become so popular and is now way more available than it was when he first started in the business.

Students at the Great Plains Culinary Institute did remote learning from March through June. They returned to classrooms July 1st, and the staff says they have a new plan in the event they have to stop in-person teaching again because of the pandemic.

Right now, you have the chance to support culinary students working at the SCC campus restaurant, Course, by ordering carry-out lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

