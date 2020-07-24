Dangerous heat and heavy rains possible this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s expected to be an interesting weekend of weather across the state as Saturday will be highlighted by very hot and very humid conditions across the state. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to cool back, but there will be a threat for heavy rain across parts of central and eastern Nebraska in the evening and into early on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in place across most of the state for Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM as heat index values are expected to range between 100° and potentially up to 110° with the highest readings expected in eastern Nebraska.

Dangerous heat is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with heat index values over 100° expected for most of the state. (KOLN)

If you’re planning on spending time outdoors Saturday afternoon, please use caution and make sure to drink plenty of water, wear appropriate clothing, take breaks inside in the air conditioning, and please make sure to check on the very old and very young as they are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses which can set in very quickly with conditions as hot as tomorrow will be.

Actual air temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 90s in eastern Nebraska, with mid to upper 90s in the west. The one saving grace is that winds will be a touch on the breezy side from the south, gusting up to 30 MPH, giving us at least a little bit of relief from the oppressive conditions.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for most of the state on Saturday with heat index values into the 100s expected. (KOLN)

Most of Saturday should be dry in Lincoln with mostly sunny skies. Starting Saturday night though, we’ll begin to see at least a small chance for some rain entering the forecast. That rain chance will increase dramatically by Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the area. Heavy rains and potentially some flash flooding are possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as rainfall rates are expected to be quite high across areas along and south of I-80 in eastern Nebraska. Potential rainfall amounts of 1″ to 2″ are expected, but some localized amounts of up to and exceeding 3″ are possible.

Heavy rains are possible on Sunday into Monday across the state with several inches of rain possible. (KOLN)

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook from the WPC (similar to the severe weather outlooks published by the Storm Prediction Center, only for flash flooding guidance) have a slight risk for flooding rains across southwestern into eastern sections of the state. These are the areas that as of Friday afternoon have the greatest chance to see heavy rain on Sunday into Sunday night.

There will also be a threat for some severe weather on Sunday, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats from storms that develop along the cold front. A marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) is in place for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska on Sunday.

Rainfall chances will spill over into the day on Monday, though rain is not expected to be as heavy by that time, with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s expected for Lincoln. Tuesday appears to be the pick day of the next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies with dry conditions. Scattered t’storm chances re-enter the forecast Wednesday and beyond with temperatures generally sitting a few degrees below average in the middle 80s.

