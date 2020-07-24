Furloughs for USCIS workers delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday afternoon Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said they were able to secure a delay in furloughs for hundreds of USCIS workers. The furloughs which were set to start August 3rd are now delayed to the end of the month.

The furloughs could have impacted about 13,000 employees, including more than 1300 in Nebraska. On July 9th, Congressman Fortenberry and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) introduced the bipartisan bill to delay the furloughs through a $1.2 billion loan.

”Good news... We have secured a delay in the furlough order for USCIS until the end of August. This gives Congress time to fully fix the problem, and I hope temporarily relieves the anxiety this problem has caused for the good people at USCIS, many of whom I have spoken to directly about this issue,” Fortenberry said in a release Friday.

”USCIS provides an essential mission for our nation. The loyal employees need to know their jobs are secure as they help preserve the integrity of the United States immigration system,” Fortenberry added.

We have some good news. We have secured a delay in the furlough order for @USCIS until the end of August. This gives Congress time to fully fix the problem, and I hope partly relieves the anxiety this problem caused for the good people at @USCIS — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.