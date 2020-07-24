Grand Island Police make additional arrest in sex trafficking investigation

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -

The Grand Island Police department said they have made an additional arrest in a human trafficking investigation, which has been underway since March. On Thursday, police arrested 29-year-old Muhamed Musse Hussein of Grand Island, according to a release from the department. He was arrested in reference to allegations of Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Investigators believe that in August of 2019, Muhamed Musse Hussein paid Hassan Aden to sexually assault an adult female victim. Hassan Aden was arrested in May in connection with the same investigation.

“The Grand Island Police Department will continue to investigate and be a voice for victims of this and other human trafficking incidents as a part of our united effort with other communities and agencies to prevent and combat sex and labor trafficking”, the release stated.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.