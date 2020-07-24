Advertisement

Grand Island Police make additional arrest in sex trafficking investigation

Muhamed Musse Hussein, 29, of Grand Island, was arrested in connection to allegations of Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault, according to Grand Island Police
Muhamed Musse Hussein, 29, of Grand Island, was arrested in connection to allegations of Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault, according to Grand Island Police(Hall County Jail)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -

The Grand Island Police department said they have made an additional arrest in a human trafficking investigation, which has been underway since March. On Thursday, police arrested 29-year-old Muhamed Musse Hussein of Grand Island, according to a release from the department. He was arrested in reference to allegations of Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.

Investigators believe that in August of 2019, Muhamed Musse Hussein paid Hassan Aden to sexually assault an adult female victim. Hassan Aden was arrested in May in connection with the same investigation.

“The Grand Island Police Department will continue to investigate and be a voice for victims of this and other human trafficking incidents as a part of our united effort with other communities and agencies to prevent and combat sex and labor trafficking”, the release stated.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man faces charges after stealing cars, hitting officer while speeding away

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges including assaulting an officer, after police say he stole two cars and sped away causing a number of crashes.

News

LSO deputies find marijuana, THC vapes & edibles inside car during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
During a traffic stop this week, LSO deputies discovered 11 pounds of marijuana with hundreds of edible marijuana items inside a car.

News

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provides Friday update on bus shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provides Friday update on bus shooting

News

Celebrating National Culinary Arts Month with students in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 is recognizing professional cooks and chefs bringing food from the kitchen to our tables.

Latest News

News

Celebrating National Culinary Arts Month with students in Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
1011 This Morning

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 4 hours ago
You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.

News

Loup Basin district moves into Phase 4 of DHM

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KSNBLocal4
The move to Phase 4 happens on Friday for the nine counties in the district.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 2)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.