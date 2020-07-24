Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

10th Annual (First time digital) Sustainable Living Festival

LES is hosting their 10th Annual Sustainable Living Festival, digitally as a week-long extravaganza. Each day, they will have a variety of content from local experts to help festival-goers discover easy ways to take care of our environment and live more sustainable. Visit their website for the full lineup of live events and mini sessions.

Monday-Friday; Free

Splash the Heat Luau Party at Paws 4 Fun

Splash away the heat and join Paws 4 Fun at this Luau Party Diving Dogs event! Come out and watch these pups showing off their best dock dive jumps. Don’t “paws”, run to this event!

Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 3 p.m.; $5 per day

Kinkaider Palooza

Let’s party! This indoor/outdoor event will feature music from The Wildwoods, Aage Birch and Saucy Jack. You can also play games such as bags and giant Jenga. Don’t forget to check out the food specials from Boombox Social. Visit their website for the musical lineup.

Friday at 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

Blake Shelton Broadcast Concert

Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds is offering an exclusive one night only broadcast concert with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. By popular demand, LEC added a third large raised screen so guests can get the full outdoor concert experience. There will be a pre-party with food trucks and live county music from Luke Mills & The Highway Drifters.

Saturday at 6 p.m.; $115 per vehicle (up to six)

Abendmusik’s Online Summer Concerts Presents Organ Recital by David Von Behren

Abendmusik’s online summer concerts bring beautiful music with a powerful message of hope to the sanctuary of your home. Their virtual programs will be offered as benefits for local non-profits helping our community in this time of need. This Sunday you will enjoy an organ recital by David von Behren. David von Behren is a native of Falls City and actively advocates for introducing and exciting younger audiences about classical music.

Sunday at 4 p.m.; Free

