Hot and Humid Today and Saturday

Hot weekend
Hot weekend(1011 weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the Central Plains and that means hot and muggy conditions today into the weekend. There will at least be a south breeze over the next couple of days with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. There is a small chance of an isolated t’storm late Saturday night. Sunday will still be hot and humid, however, a cold front will move into the area Sunday afternoon triggering showers and t’storms, which will continue into Sunday night. A few of the storms could be severe.

Monday will be cooler and less humid in the afternoon. There could be a few lingering showers or t’storms Monday morning. High temperatures will be a bit below average Tuesday through Thursday with a few scattered showers and t’storms possible each day.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

An upper level ridge should remain in place keeping our above average temperatures around through the end of the week. With south-southeast winds expected Friday and this weekend, that will likely help keep our dew points in the 70s. This means heat index values between 95 and 105 are possible each day through Sunday.

A morning thunderstorm is possible but this afternoon should be dry, hot and muggy.

High pressure builds in to the region for the second-half of the week and into the weekend...setting the stage for a return of hot and humid conditions.

Isolated t'storms possible this morning. Warm and humid this afternoon.

Warmer and more humid for Wednesday and Thursday...then hotter and even more humid Friday and Saturday

Morning showers and t'storms and then becoming mostly sunny this afternoon