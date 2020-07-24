Hot and Humid Today and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the Central Plains and that means hot and muggy conditions today into the weekend. There will at least be a south breeze over the next couple of days with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. There is a small chance of an isolated t’storm late Saturday night. Sunday will still be hot and humid, however, a cold front will move into the area Sunday afternoon triggering showers and t’storms, which will continue into Sunday night. A few of the storms could be severe.

Monday will be cooler and less humid in the afternoon. There could be a few lingering showers or t’storms Monday morning. High temperatures will be a bit below average Tuesday through Thursday with a few scattered showers and t’storms possible each day.

