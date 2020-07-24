Loup Basin district moves into Phase 4 of DHM

BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Loup Basin Public Health Department will be the first health district in Nebraska to move into Phase 4 of the directed health measures.

That move happens on Friday, July 24 for the nine counties in the district. Those are Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler Counties.

Phase 4 removes all restrictions from the DHM except indoor events having a 75% occupancy. Guidance still states that individuals should try to maintain 6 feet distance from groups along with the use of face coverings.

With the change, large-scale social events including weddings, concerts, county fairs, community celebrations and family reunions will be more prevalent. This increase brings the probability of additional community exposure to COVID-19.

If you choose to attend one of these events, it is strongly encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms, practice strict social distancing and wear a mask when out in public.

If you or someone in your family becomes symptomatic, self-isolate at home and contact your primary care physician or Test Nebraska for COVID-19 testing options.

“We want to do our part to help protect each individual within our district. Part of that includes educating the public about possible exposures and how best to protect themselves,” stated Charles Cone, Director. “As we move into Phase IV, the likelihood of community spread is bound to increase as individuals become more comfortable venturing out. We want to remind the public that it is their choice in what extent they choose to participate. COVID-19 virus is still on the horizon so taking precautions is still the best way to prevent contracting the disease.

