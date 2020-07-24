Advertisement

Loup Basin district moves into Phase 4 of DHM

(MGN)
By KSNBLocal4
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Loup Basin Public Health Department will be the first health district in Nebraska to move into Phase 4 of the directed health measures.

That move happens on Friday, July 24 for the nine counties in the district. Those are Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler Counties.

Phase 4 removes all restrictions from the DHM except indoor events having a 75% occupancy. Guidance still states that individuals should try to maintain 6 feet distance from groups along with the use of face coverings.

With the change, large-scale social events including weddings, concerts, county fairs, community celebrations and family reunions will be more prevalent. This increase brings the probability of additional community exposure to COVID-19.

If you choose to attend one of these events, it is strongly encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms, practice strict social distancing and wear a mask when out in public.

If you or someone in your family becomes symptomatic, self-isolate at home and contact your primary care physician or Test Nebraska for COVID-19 testing options.

“We want to do our part to help protect each individual within our district. Part of that includes educating the public about possible exposures and how best to protect themselves,” stated Charles Cone, Director. “As we move into Phase IV, the likelihood of community spread is bound to increase as individuals become more comfortable venturing out. We want to remind the public that it is their choice in what extent they choose to participate. COVID-19 virus is still on the horizon so taking precautions is still the best way to prevent contracting the disease.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 25 minutes ago
You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 2)

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNL chancellor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Chancellor Ronnie Green detailed the university’s plan to return for the upcoming school year.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Forecast

Hot and Humid Today and Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy conditions are here to stay at least through Sunday afternoon.

KOLN

Local baseball card shop welcomes MLB’s return

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Wes' Baseball Cards welcomes fans and collectors on opening day of the 2020 MLB season.

News

Another four NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Thursday that four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus.