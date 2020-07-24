LPS, PBA ready for high school graduations this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For months Lincoln Public Schools didn’t know if they’d have graduation in person, online or at all due to the pandemic. That’s changing this weekend as all six high schools are gathering for their graduations at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Normal high school graduation for LPS includes all six schools graduating on the same day with three at PBA and the other three at the Devany Center. This year they’re all going to be at PBA two months after the original date.

With chairs spread out for the graduates and seats blocked off for families, distancing is key for the 2020 graduation. Students were given six tickets to share with family and friends. PBA is also sanitizing the arena after every ceremony.

Those with LPS say they’re glad they could give this senior class the closure they deserve.

“We’re hoping to provide them a time to celebrate, but then also a time to realize they’re moving onto the next phase of their life,” said Pat Hunter-Pirtle, LPS Director of Secondary Education “It’s a way to celebrate them and their tenacity through this.”

Lincoln Northeast is the first and only school to go Friday night. Three are happening on Saturday and two on Sunday. There won’t be a choir or band because the students haven’t been in school to practice.

LPS expects senior attendance to be around 70 to 80 percent.

