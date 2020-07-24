Advertisement

LSO deputies find marijuana, THC vapes & edibles inside car during traffic stop

Zackery Kirkbride
Zackery Kirkbride(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eleven pounds of marijuana, along with hundreds of edible marijuana items were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop this week, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said deputies stopped the car in the eastbound lane of I-80 near mile marker 394 around 8 a.m. Thursday.

LSO said deputies had probable cause to stop the car and during the traffic stop where they developed suspicion that the driver may be involved in criminal activity.

Wagner said the car was searched where deputies found the following:

  • 11 pounds of raw marijuana
  • 10,000 THC gummies
  • 504 cans of THC wax
  • 272 one gram THC vape cartridges
  • 576 THC infused rice krispie treats
  • 37 THC cookies

Deputies arrested 35-year old Zackery Kirkbride. He is facing delivery with the intent to deliver drugs charges.

