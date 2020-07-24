Portion of South 84th Street to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 84th Street between Dunrovin and Amber Hill roads will be closed for repairs, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27. This work is scheduled to be completed Wednesday, July 29. Access to homes will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

For more information on projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

