Advertisement

Portion of South 84th Street to close Monday

((MGN Image))
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - South 84th Street between Dunrovin and Amber Hill roads will be closed for repairs, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27. This work is scheduled to be completed Wednesday, July 29. Access to homes will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

For more information on projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
43-year-old Scott Underwood is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

News

LPD: Man faces charges after stealing cars, hitting officer while speeding away

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges including assaulting an officer, after police say he stole two cars and sped away causing a number of crashes.

News

Grand Island Police make additional arrest in sex trafficking investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Additional arrest made in Grand Island human trafficking investigation

News

LSO deputies find marijuana, THC vapes & edibles inside car during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
During a traffic stop this week, LSO deputies discovered 11 pounds of marijuana with hundreds of edible marijuana items inside a car.

Latest News

News

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provides Friday update on bus shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister provides Friday update on bus shooting

News

Celebrating National Culinary Arts Month with students in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
10/11 is recognizing professional cooks and chefs bringing food from the kitchen to our tables.

News

Celebrating National Culinary Arts Month with students in Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
1011 This Morning

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 6 hours ago
You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.