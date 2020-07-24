Advertisement

Trump highlights cognitive test results

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Donald Trump is defending his cognitive abilities and continuing to brag about how well he did on a test designed to detect Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In three recent interviews, Trump has boasted about a cognitive assessment that he took in 2018.

“I aced it. I aced the test,” he said. “I guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions, and I answered all 35 questions correctly. The doctors were, they said, very few people can do that.”

The test the president is talking about isn’t meant to determine intelligence but to detect cognitive impairment or decline.

“The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question. It’s like, you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah, it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ ‘OK, that’s very good,’” Trump said.

“Ten minutes, 15, 20 minutes later, they’d say, ‘Remember the first question, not the first, but the 10th question. Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’”

The White House has refused to offer details on when Trump last took the test. The summary of his recent physical made no mention of it, and the doctor he said he asked for the test hasn’t been his physician since 2018.

“I said to the doctor, it was Dr. Ronny Jackson, I said, is there some kind of a test? An acuity test. And he said there actually is,” Trump said.

The White House has also still not explained Trump’s mysterious trip to Walter Reed Military Hospital last November - as his campaign has focused on questioning presumptive Democratic nominee Biden’s fitness for office.

“I do it because I have like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there. Now, Joe should take that test, because something is going on,” Trump said.

Biden’s aides have said that by questioning Biden’s mental capacity, the president is steering the campaign toward questions of character and fitness. They say that would be detrimental for Trump.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Here’s some ideas in this week’s Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 27 minutes ago
You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.

News

Loup Basin district moves into Phase 4 of DHM

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KSNBLocal4
The move to Phase 4 happens on Friday for the nine counties in the district.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 2)

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Send us your Good News Friday photos on 1011NOW.com or through our 10/11 NOW app.

National Politics

Trump touts cognitive test results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It is believed that the test to which President Donald Trump is referring screens for Alzheimer's and related maladies.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

UNL chancellor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Chancellor Ronnie Green detailed the university’s plan to return for the upcoming school year.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.