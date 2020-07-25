Advertisement

80-year-old gets birthday surprise after recovering from COVID-19

Barbara Long celebrates her 80th birthday, one month after recovering from COVID-19.
Barbara Long celebrates her 80th birthday, one month after recovering from COVID-19.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln woman celebrated a milestone on Friday and her family didn’t even know if she’d make it after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

Barbara Long has lived in her house for more than 50 years, on Friday it was decorated all for her 80th birthday.

Just six weeks ago, Long was having severe body pain. She thought it was her arthritis, but it was COVID. She spent eight days at Bryan Health and had a full recovery.

Long has four kids and 10 grandkids, they helped set up the “Card My Yard” surprise.

“I was up half the night and I couldn’t sleep and they said somebody messed the yard up, come and see,” said Long. “You have to come look out the window, and there it was I couldn’t believe it.”

Long contracted COVID by community spread and she encourages everyone to wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Homicide victim active in church, cared for others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Two men are behind bars following yesterday’s homicide. The victim, 69-year-old Sharon Johnson of Lincoln. Johnson was the sole passanger on the bus on Thursday.

Forecast

Dangerous heat and heavy rains possible this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday, with heavy rains possible on Sunday.

News

Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial rises to moderate-high risk

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

Furloughs for USCIS workers delayed

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Friday afternoon Congressman Jeff Fortenberry successfully delayed the furloughs for hundreds of USCIS workers. The furloughs which were set to start August 3rd are now delayed to the end of the month.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Portion of South 84th Street to close Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
South 84th Street between Dunrovin and Amber Hill roads will be closed for repairs, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 27.

News

Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Updated: 9 hours ago
43-year-old Scott Underwood is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

News

LPD: Man faces charges after stealing cars, hitting officer while speeding away

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges including assaulting an officer, after police say he stole two cars and sped away causing a number of crashes.

News

Grand Island Police make additional arrest in sex trafficking investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
Additional arrest made in Grand Island human trafficking investigation