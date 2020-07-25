80-year-old gets birthday surprise after recovering from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln woman celebrated a milestone on Friday and her family didn’t even know if she’d make it after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

Barbara Long has lived in her house for more than 50 years, on Friday it was decorated all for her 80th birthday.

Just six weeks ago, Long was having severe body pain. She thought it was her arthritis, but it was COVID. She spent eight days at Bryan Health and had a full recovery.

Long has four kids and 10 grandkids, they helped set up the “Card My Yard” surprise.

“I was up half the night and I couldn’t sleep and they said somebody messed the yard up, come and see,” said Long. “You have to come look out the window, and there it was I couldn’t believe it.”

Long contracted COVID by community spread and she encourages everyone to wear a mask.

