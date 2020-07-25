Advertisement

Athletes compete in wheelchair tennis at CSG

On Saturday, the Cornhusker State Games resumed with wheelchair tennis being one of this year's athletic competitions
Athletes compete in wheelchair tennis at Cornhusker State Games
Athletes compete in wheelchair tennis at Cornhusker State Games(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From cornhole to martial arts, the Cornhusker State Games resumed this weekend with athletes squaring off in multiple sports. One of those was wheelchair tennis, which was played at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Rory Heaton of Bellevue has been participating in wheelchair athletics for more than 30 years.

“We’re so lucky that we get a chance to come out and do this with what’s going on and COVID-19. There’s no other tournaments besides the Nebraska State Games for wheelchair athletics, so it’s awesome,” said Heaton.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Opening Day at Baseball Card Store

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Wes' Baseball Cards has had 2020 trading cards in stock since February.

Sports

City Tournament Highlights (July 23)

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
Union Bank vs. Chick-fil-A Highlights

KOLN

Local baseball card shop welcomes MLB’s return

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Wes' Baseball Cards welcomes fans and collectors on opening day of the 2020 MLB season.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Jordan Larson leads volleyball camp in Lincoln

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

News

Larson hosts volleyball camp in Lincoln

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Jordan Larson is leading volleyball camps across Lincoln this week.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

City Legion Tournament Schedule & Scores

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights, scores, & schedule of the American Legion City Tournament.