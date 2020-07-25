Athletes compete in wheelchair tennis at CSG

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From cornhole to martial arts, the Cornhusker State Games resumed this weekend with athletes squaring off in multiple sports. One of those was wheelchair tennis, which was played at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Rory Heaton of Bellevue has been participating in wheelchair athletics for more than 30 years.

“We’re so lucky that we get a chance to come out and do this with what’s going on and COVID-19. There’s no other tournaments besides the Nebraska State Games for wheelchair athletics, so it’s awesome,” said Heaton.

