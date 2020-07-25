Advertisement

Gas leak shuts down O Street

LPD responded to a crash which caused a gas leak at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
LPD responded to a crash which caused a gas leak at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD responded to a crash which caused a gas leak at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is shutdown right now on O Street between 35th Street and 44th Street.

According to LPD, a crash hit a gas meter and sprung a leak. Evacuations are underway in the area.

Details on injuries or how long this incident will last are currently unclear.

This is an ongoing incident and will be updated as more information becomes available.

