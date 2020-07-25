Advertisement

Hot and humid on Sunday with heavy rain possible Sunday evening

Published: Jul. 25, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front is going to the be the main factor in our weather on Sunday and into early on Monday as the front will bring some much needed relief from the heat and humidity. However, it’s also expected to bring the threat of heavy rain into southern and eastern Nebraska Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Saturday night into Sunday could see a few isolated showers or storms in our area, but for the most part, it should be dry and quite warm with overnight lows only falling into the middle 70s with muggy conditions. The first half of Sunday should be mainly dry, but clouds will be increasing ahead of the front which is expected to move through Sunday afternoon and evening. With the front moving through the area on Sunday, there will be a spread in high temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s across northern Nebraska and highs into the low 90s in the southeast, including in Lincoln.

Hot and humid conditions are expected in Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska Sunday afternoon, and again we could see heat index values into the 100s for a brief period before the cold front finally pushes through the area.

By mid-afternoon, scattered to widespread thunderstorm activity is expected along the front in central and eastern Nebraska with some storms likely on the strong to severe side. The SPC has a marginal risk for severe weather across much of the area, with large hail and damaging winds as the primary severe weather threats.

The threat for heavy rain will likely outweigh any of the other severe weather threats though. The WPC has placed much of southern into eastern Nebraska under a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Current thinking is that slow-moving and training thunderstorms could lead to widespread rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ across the area, with some locally higher amounts certainly possible. Some flash flooding is certainly possible, but many areas do need the rain. The problem will be with how quickly we could see rainfall amounts. So, while widespread flooding isn’t expected to be a concern, there could be some areas of flooding or flash flooding in south central and southeastern Nebraska. Also, with that all being said, there are Flash Flood Watches that are in place across northern and northeastern Kansas from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

Thunderstorms are forecast to continue sagging south through Sunday evening and by late Sunday night, most of thunderstorm activity should be dropping south into northern Kansas and Missouri. A lingering shower or two is possible by early Monday morning with some cloud cover to start the day, but overall Monday looks like a much more comfortable day with cooler temperatures and lower dew points behind the front and as high pressure settles into the area from the north.

