Lincoln man fasts for 24 hours to bring awareness to the homeless

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is going 24 hours without sleep or food to bring awareness to the homeless.

Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission has been staying at the Railyard since 5 p.m. on Friday. This is the fourth time the mission has done this, but this year is a little different.

For every like and follow on the mission’s Facebook page, a bottle of water is being donated to help hydrate the homeless. Pastor Tom said it’s important to remember the homeless, especially in this heat.

“We also want people to know that as we sit in our cool air conditioned houses there are people that are in tents,” said Pastor Tom. “That don’t have this, they’re struggling out there, and if we can help them in some way it’s a great thing to do.”

The men’s shelter is currently full but the family shelter still has openings. Pastor Tom said they are taking extreme safety precautions and haven’t had a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mission.

