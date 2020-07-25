Advertisement

The Nine Nebraska Mural Project highlights local artists

Nine Nebraska Murals project is featuring Nebraska artists for an international print exhibition.
Nine Nebraska Murals project is featuring Nebraska artists for an international print exhibition.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -New murals are finding homes across Lincoln on the side of businesses.

They went up a couple weeks ago and feature all local artists. Lux Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios partnered for the Nine Nebraska Mural Project. The artists include six from Lincoln, two from Omaha and one from Auburn.

Each artist was given a two by three foot wood block and the only criteria was the mural had to be vertical. The project is for an international print show but the organizers wanted to feature area artists

“Just to show the talent that we have in Lincoln, Omaha and greater Nebraska, and to do something that was different and promote print making and do a mural project that was around town but also temporary, so it was easier to pitch to local businesses,” said Katelyn Farneth, the gallery’s director.

The murals are also at the Mill, a couple of libraries and other various locations. They are made of wheat paper which is similar to wallpaper.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hot and humid on Sunday with heavy rain possible Sunday evening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A slow moving cold front is going to the be the main factor in our weather on Sunday and into early on Monday as the front will bring some much needed relief from the heat and humidity.

News

Lincoln man fasts for 24 hours to bring awareness to the homeless

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
A Lincoln man is going 24 hours without sleep or food to bring awareness to the homeless.

Forecast

Hot and humid on Sunday with heavy rain possible Sunday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Staying hot and humid to start Sunday, but with heavy rain possible by Sunday afternoon.

News

Health Department orders closure of two bars and Railyard Commons area for violations of DHM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department notified two local bars and the Railyard commons area on Saturday that they were not allowed to operate for 24 hours because their violations of the latest Directed Health Measure “presented a risk to public health and contribute to the community spread of COVID-19.”

Latest News

News

Gas leak shuts down O Street

Updated: 20 hours ago
LPD responded to a crash which caused a gas leak at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

News

80-year-old gets birthday surprise after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
One Lincoln woman celebrated a milestone on Friday and her family didn’t even know if she’d make it after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Homicide victim active in church, cared for others

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Two men are behind bars following yesterday’s homicide. The victim, 69-year-old Sharon Johnson of Lincoln. Johnson was the sole passanger on the bus on Thursday.

Forecast

Dangerous heat and heavy rains possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday, with heavy rains possible on Sunday.

News

Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial rises to moderate-high risk

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.