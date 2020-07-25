The Nine Nebraska Mural Project highlights local artists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -New murals are finding homes across Lincoln on the side of businesses.

They went up a couple weeks ago and feature all local artists. Lux Center for the Arts and Constellation Studios partnered for the Nine Nebraska Mural Project. The artists include six from Lincoln, two from Omaha and one from Auburn.

Each artist was given a two by three foot wood block and the only criteria was the mural had to be vertical. The project is for an international print show but the organizers wanted to feature area artists

“Just to show the talent that we have in Lincoln, Omaha and greater Nebraska, and to do something that was different and promote print making and do a mural project that was around town but also temporary, so it was easier to pitch to local businesses,” said Katelyn Farneth, the gallery’s director.

The murals are also at the Mill, a couple of libraries and other various locations. They are made of wheat paper which is similar to wallpaper.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.