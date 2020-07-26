Heavy rains expected Sunday, cooler temperatures Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front dropping through the area is expected to bring scattered to widespread thunderstorms to southeastern Nebraska through Sunday night. While some isolated strong to severe storms are possible, the main threat Sunday night will be for heavy rain and flash flooding. The WPC has placed much of southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln and Omaha in a moderate risk for flash flooding.

Heavy rain is expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska through Sunday evening with some flash flooding possible. (KOLN)

It’s in these areas shaded in red across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas that a Flash Flood Watch is in place Sunday evening through Monday morning. For Lincoln, it’s in place from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lincoln from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM on Monday. (KOLN)

Thunderstorms are expected to be very slow moving as the upper level flow aloft that steers our thunderstorms is quite weak. Combine that with training thunderstorms and high moisture content in the atmosphere, storms are expected to be very efficient rain-makers. Rainfall rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour are possible with thunderstorms, with some locally higher amounts with merging thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals could be quite high, especially in the watch area, where 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible, with some locally higher amounts of 3″ to 5″.

Heavy rain with 1" to 3" of rainfall is possible in southeastern Nebraska with locally higher amounts of 3" to 5" are possible. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to drift south through the area through Sunday evening into the overnight hours, with some showers possibly lingering into early on Monday morning. Monday though is expected to be quite nice behind the front as temperatures by the afternoon are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s for most of the area with dew points expected to fall into the low and mid 60s. Skies will likely start out cloudy on Monday before becoming sunny in the afternoon as high pressure settles into the area.

Cooler, more comfortable temperatures are expected on Monday with highs mainly in the 80s expected. (KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.