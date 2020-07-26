Advertisement

Heavy rains expected Sunday, cooler temperatures Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front dropping through the area is expected to bring scattered to widespread thunderstorms to southeastern Nebraska through Sunday night. While some isolated strong to severe storms are possible, the main threat Sunday night will be for heavy rain and flash flooding. The WPC has placed much of southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln and Omaha in a moderate risk for flash flooding.

Heavy rain is expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska through Sunday evening with some flash flooding possible.
Heavy rain is expected across south central and southeastern Nebraska through Sunday evening with some flash flooding possible.(KOLN)

It’s in these areas shaded in red across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas that a Flash Flood Watch is in place Sunday evening through Monday morning. For Lincoln, it’s in place from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lincoln from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM on Monday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Lincoln from 7 PM Sunday to 7 AM on Monday.(KOLN)

Thunderstorms are expected to be very slow moving as the upper level flow aloft that steers our thunderstorms is quite weak. Combine that with training thunderstorms and high moisture content in the atmosphere, storms are expected to be very efficient rain-makers. Rainfall rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour are possible with thunderstorms, with some locally higher amounts with merging thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals could be quite high, especially in the watch area, where 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible, with some locally higher amounts of 3″ to 5″.

Heavy rain with 1" to 3" of rainfall is possible in southeastern Nebraska with locally higher amounts of 3" to 5" are possible.
Heavy rain with 1" to 3" of rainfall is possible in southeastern Nebraska with locally higher amounts of 3" to 5" are possible.(KOLN)

Storms are expected to drift south through the area through Sunday evening into the overnight hours, with some showers possibly lingering into early on Monday morning. Monday though is expected to be quite nice behind the front as temperatures by the afternoon are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s for most of the area with dew points expected to fall into the low and mid 60s. Skies will likely start out cloudy on Monday before becoming sunny in the afternoon as high pressure settles into the area.

Cooler, more comfortable temperatures are expected on Monday with highs mainly in the 80s expected.
Cooler, more comfortable temperatures are expected on Monday with highs mainly in the 80s expected.(KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hot and humid weather expected again on Sunday before a cold front arrives, bringing rain back into the forecast.

News

Hot and humid on Sunday with heavy rain possible Sunday evening

Updated: 23 hours ago
A slow moving cold front is going to the be the main factor in our weather on Sunday and into early on Monday as the front will bring some much needed relief from the heat and humidity.

Forecast

Hot and humid on Sunday with heavy rain possible Sunday evening

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Staying hot and humid to start Sunday, but with heavy rain possible by Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Brandon's Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Very hot and very humid on Saturday with heavy rain possible on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Dangerous heat and heavy rains possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Very hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday, with heavy rains possible on Sunday.

Forecast

Hot and Humid Today and Saturday

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy conditions are here to stay at least through Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Brandon's Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Brandon's Evening Forecast

Forecast

Hot and humid conditions continue

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
An upper level ridge should remain in place keeping our above average temperatures around through the end of the week. With south-southeast winds expected Friday and this weekend, that will likely help keep our dew points in the 70s. This means heat index values between 95 and 105 are possible each day through Sunday.

Forecast

Hot and Humid Conditions For This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
A morning thunderstorm is possible but this afternoon should be dry, hot and muggy.

Forecast

Kens Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
Ken's Wednesday Forecast