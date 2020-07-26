LPD responds to strong-arm robbery at Stuhr Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a strong-arm robbery at Stuhr Park near 51st and L Street Saturday night. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

According to officials, a juvenile male was accosted by another individual and had a small amount of money taken from them. No severe injuries occurred due to the incident, and there are currently no named suspects.

LPD said that this is an ongoing investigation.

